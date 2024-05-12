Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.62. 181,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 146,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

