DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.86

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.86 and last traded at $116.18, with a volume of 60956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

