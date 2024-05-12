DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $52.01 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

