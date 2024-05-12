Dye & Durham (DND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.99% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.20 million.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 1.3 %
Dye & Durham stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$939.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.16.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DND shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DND
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What are earnings reports?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.