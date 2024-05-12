ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

