Ellen R. Alemany Sells 484 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,616.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,506.39. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,152.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

