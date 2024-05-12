Ellen R. Alemany Sells 484 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCA stock opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,616.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,506.39. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,152.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
