Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 369.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

