EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ENS opened at $96.84 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

