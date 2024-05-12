Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.29.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.25. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

