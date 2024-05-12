ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Trading Up 0.3 %

EXLS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,089 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.