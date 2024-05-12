Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

