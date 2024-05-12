Expion360 (XPON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 97.59% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. On average, analysts expect Expion360 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

