Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FATE
Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fate Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.