Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $464.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

