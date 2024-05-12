Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,369,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,847,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

