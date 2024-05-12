Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 75.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The firm had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$15.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$207,029.47. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$207,029.47. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

