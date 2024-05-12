First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSL opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

