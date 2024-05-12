Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

