FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.02

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 196899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,974 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.