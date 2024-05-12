GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ GENK opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Insider Transactions at GEN Restaurant Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GENK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENK
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.