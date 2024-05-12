GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GENK opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

