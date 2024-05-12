General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.79

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.79 and last traded at $297.51, with a volume of 99885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.97.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.