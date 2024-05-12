Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

