Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.21.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
