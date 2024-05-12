Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

GDEN stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

