Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.53

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 4042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $958.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.