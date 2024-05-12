Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.55

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 12489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,661,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

