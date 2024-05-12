Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

