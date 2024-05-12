Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 949,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

