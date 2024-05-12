Hamilton Thorne (HTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$209.28 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$1.68.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.