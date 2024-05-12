HC Wainwright Increases ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,767,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.