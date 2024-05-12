HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

VERV opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $504.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after buying an additional 531,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 859,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 194,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

