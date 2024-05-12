HC Wainwright Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $27.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

VRDN stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

