HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $214.68

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $214.68 and last traded at $214.68, with a volume of 15805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.84.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.