Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

