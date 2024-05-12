Heritage Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.