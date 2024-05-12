IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in IAC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

