IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 6.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.60. Approximately 1,075,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,236,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.99.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMG
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Further Reading
