Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICHR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ICHR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

