Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $131.22 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

