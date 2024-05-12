Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UJUN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

