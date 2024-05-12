InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

