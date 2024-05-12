Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

