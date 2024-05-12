Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $723,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $853,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVDA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

