Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.
Intrusion Price Performance
Shares of INTZ opened at $1.61 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.59.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
