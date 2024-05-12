Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.

Shares of INTZ opened at $1.61 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

