Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

