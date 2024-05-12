Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.64

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 120,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 417.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.