Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

