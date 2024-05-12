IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $372,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.43. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

