iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.62

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1073107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

