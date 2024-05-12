iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.37

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

The stock has a market cap of $567.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.52% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

