iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

